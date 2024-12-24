Tragic End: Teen's Desperate Plea for Justice Ignored

A shocking incident unfolded as a 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after enduring an assault by four men in Captainganj, as confirmed by local police on Tuesday.

The attackers, who have now been detained, reportedly recorded the humiliating act. Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal Chaudhury revealed that Captainganj's SHO Deepak Kumar Dubey was suspended, and departmental actions are ongoing due to his initial inaction.

The victim, originally from Sant Kabir Nagar, was staying with his uncle. Despite his family's attempt to seek police intervention, justice was delayed, causing the young boy to take his life. A comprehensive investigation is currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)