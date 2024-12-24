Left Menu

Tragic End: Teen's Desperate Plea for Justice Ignored

A 17-year-old boy reportedly took his own life following an assault by four men in Captainganj. The victim faced humiliation, and a video of the incident was recorded. Despite lodging a complaint, the family received no immediate police action, leading to tragic consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basti(Up) | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:20 IST
Tragic End: Teen's Desperate Plea for Justice Ignored
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded as a 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after enduring an assault by four men in Captainganj, as confirmed by local police on Tuesday.

The attackers, who have now been detained, reportedly recorded the humiliating act. Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal Chaudhury revealed that Captainganj's SHO Deepak Kumar Dubey was suspended, and departmental actions are ongoing due to his initial inaction.

The victim, originally from Sant Kabir Nagar, was staying with his uncle. Despite his family's attempt to seek police intervention, justice was delayed, causing the young boy to take his life. A comprehensive investigation is currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024