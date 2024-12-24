Punjab's Call for Dialogue: Farmers' Protest at the Forefront
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urges the Centre to engage in dialogue with protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border. Led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, the demonstrators demand a legal guarantee of MSP for crops, with Jagjit Singh Dallewal on a critical hunger strike.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called on the central government to abandon its "stubbornness" and initiate talks with farmers who are protesting along the Punjab-Haryana border.
These farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been demanding a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops and have been camping at the border since February 13 after their march to Delhi was halted by security forces.
A prominent figure, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, has been on a hunger strike at the Khanauri border since November 26, now critical in health as his fast stretches to 27 days, amplifying the urgency for the Centre to respond and engage in talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)