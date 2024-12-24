Left Menu

Punjab's Call for Dialogue: Farmers' Protest at the Forefront

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urges the Centre to engage in dialogue with protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border. Led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, the demonstrators demand a legal guarantee of MSP for crops, with Jagjit Singh Dallewal on a critical hunger strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:31 IST
Punjab's Call for Dialogue: Farmers' Protest at the Forefront
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called on the central government to abandon its "stubbornness" and initiate talks with farmers who are protesting along the Punjab-Haryana border.

These farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been demanding a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops and have been camping at the border since February 13 after their march to Delhi was halted by security forces.

A prominent figure, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, has been on a hunger strike at the Khanauri border since November 26, now critical in health as his fast stretches to 27 days, amplifying the urgency for the Centre to respond and engage in talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024