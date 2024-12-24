Punjab's Call for Dialogue: Farmers' Protest at the Forefront

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called on the central government to abandon its "stubbornness" and initiate talks with farmers who are protesting along the Punjab-Haryana border.

These farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been demanding a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops and have been camping at the border since February 13 after their march to Delhi was halted by security forces.

A prominent figure, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, has been on a hunger strike at the Khanauri border since November 26, now critical in health as his fast stretches to 27 days, amplifying the urgency for the Centre to respond and engage in talks.

