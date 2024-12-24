Left Menu

Court Awaits Shahi Jama Masjid Survey Report amid Historical Controversy

The court-commissioned survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, expected by early January 2025, is closely watched. Amidst tensions following claims that the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur over a temple, recent protests led to violence. The Supreme Court has urged caution in ongoing proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:05 IST
Court Awaits Shahi Jama Masjid Survey Report amid Historical Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

As the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid nears completion, the court-appointed commissioner announced its expected submission by January 2025. Filed following historical claims and subsequent local unrest, it remains a contentious issue.

Commissioner Advocate Ramesh Singh Raghav confirmed that the final touches are being applied, with submission anticipated on January 2 or 3, subject to Supreme Court directives effective until January 6. The survey's unveiling follows a judicial order initiated by claims from a Hindu group regarding the mosque's origins as a temple site repurposed by Mughal emperor Babur.

Local tensions have simmered, escalating into violence that resulted in fatalities and injuries. In response, the Supreme Court urged restraint, instructing the Sambhal trial court to pause proceedings and the UP government to foster peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024