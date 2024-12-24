Court Awaits Shahi Jama Masjid Survey Report amid Historical Controversy

As the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid nears completion, the court-appointed commissioner announced its expected submission by January 2025. Filed following historical claims and subsequent local unrest, it remains a contentious issue.

Commissioner Advocate Ramesh Singh Raghav confirmed that the final touches are being applied, with submission anticipated on January 2 or 3, subject to Supreme Court directives effective until January 6. The survey's unveiling follows a judicial order initiated by claims from a Hindu group regarding the mosque's origins as a temple site repurposed by Mughal emperor Babur.

Local tensions have simmered, escalating into violence that resulted in fatalities and injuries. In response, the Supreme Court urged restraint, instructing the Sambhal trial court to pause proceedings and the UP government to foster peace.

