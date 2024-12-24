Cross-Border Turmoil: Khalistani Terrorism Disrupted in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant security operation, three suspected Khalistani terrorists were neutralized in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. The individuals, allegedly part of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), were involved in a grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur.

The deceased, Varinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh, all hailed from modest backgrounds in Kalanaur. Families of the accused expressed shock and confusion, asserting their innocence and lack of knowledge regarding the men's presence in Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities revealed the terror module's connections to international operatives in Pakistan and Greece, with the KZF leadership orchestrated by Ranjeet Singh Nita and Jaswinder Singh Mannu. This case underscores the global dimensions of terror networks involving individual operatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)