Left Menu

Cross-Border Turmoil: Khalistani Terrorism Disrupted in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, three alleged Khalistani terrorists from underprivileged backgrounds were killed in a police encounter. Linked to a recent grenade attack in Gurdaspur, these individuals were part of the Khalistan Zindabad Force. Families express disbelief over their involvement. The case reveals international ties to Pakistan and Greece.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurdaspur | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:52 IST
Cross-Border Turmoil: Khalistani Terrorism Disrupted in Uttar Pradesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, three suspected Khalistani terrorists were neutralized in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. The individuals, allegedly part of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), were involved in a grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur.

The deceased, Varinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh, all hailed from modest backgrounds in Kalanaur. Families of the accused expressed shock and confusion, asserting their innocence and lack of knowledge regarding the men's presence in Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities revealed the terror module's connections to international operatives in Pakistan and Greece, with the KZF leadership orchestrated by Ranjeet Singh Nita and Jaswinder Singh Mannu. This case underscores the global dimensions of terror networks involving individual operatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024