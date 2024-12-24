Birthday Bash Turns Dangerous: Man Arrested for Brandishing Pistol

A 28-year-old man, Ashutosh Gole, has been apprehended for allegedly brandishing a pistol at a birthday party, according to police reports released on Tuesday.

The arrest followed the circulation of a six-second video that went viral on social media, where Gole was seen flashing the firearm while dancing with others.

The event reportedly occurred at an office birthday celebration on December 21. Police were alerted when social media users tagged the Noida police, calling for swift action. Gole, a resident of Shatabdi Enclave and native of Bareilly, now faces the cancellation of his arms license.

