Delhi Police Busts Gang in Fake Document and Illegal Immigration Racket
Delhi Police arrested 11 people involved in facilitating illegal immigration of Bangladeshi nationals through forged documents. The gang created fake Aadhaar cards and other IDs using fraudulent websites and cyber cafés. Investigations revealed extensive use of false identification, with monetary transactions managed online.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have dismantled a sophisticated gang involved in the illegal immigration of Bangladeshi nationals using forged documents. Eleven individuals, including four Bangladeshi citizens, were arrested for orchestrating this illicit operation. The police's breakthrough came while probing a murder case, leading to the discovery of this extensive network.
The apprehended individuals were in possession of numerous fake identification documents, including Aadhaar cards and voter IDs. The police also uncovered the use of fraudulent websites such as 'Jantaprints.site', which facilitated the creation of counterfeit birth and income certificates at minimal costs.
An elaborate web of digital transactions linked to fake IDs was also exposed, involving several cyber cafés across Delhi. Key players in this operation have been detained, and investigations are underway to determine the reach of this network and its broader implications on national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Police
- fake
- documents
- illegal
- immigration
- arrests
- Bangladeshi
- gang
- operation
ALSO READ
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues
Trump's Immigration Overhaul: Balancing Deportation and Legal Entry
Tragic Explosion Unveiled: Illegal Operation Turns Deadly in West Bengal
Major Heroin Seizure in Delhi: Police Arrests Two, Busts a Drug Ring
Arrests Made in High-Profile Naxalite Murder Case