Delhi Police Busts Gang in Fake Document and Illegal Immigration Racket

Delhi Police have dismantled a sophisticated gang involved in the illegal immigration of Bangladeshi nationals using forged documents. Eleven individuals, including four Bangladeshi citizens, were arrested for orchestrating this illicit operation. The police's breakthrough came while probing a murder case, leading to the discovery of this extensive network.

The apprehended individuals were in possession of numerous fake identification documents, including Aadhaar cards and voter IDs. The police also uncovered the use of fraudulent websites such as 'Jantaprints.site', which facilitated the creation of counterfeit birth and income certificates at minimal costs.

An elaborate web of digital transactions linked to fake IDs was also exposed, involving several cyber cafés across Delhi. Key players in this operation have been detained, and investigations are underway to determine the reach of this network and its broader implications on national security.

