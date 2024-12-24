Calcutta High Court Denies Bail in School Jobs Scam Case
The Calcutta High Court has denied bail to former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee and four other ex-officials in connection with a CBI case concerning a school jobs scam. The court, led by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty, made this decision amidst ongoing investigations into recruitment irregularities.
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday denied bail to Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal education minister, and four other former public officials in a CBI case related to an alleged school jobs recruitment scam.
Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty refused bail for Chatterjee, as well as Subires Bhattacharya, ex-chairman of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC), Kalyanmoy Ganguly, past president of the state secondary education board, S P Saha, former chairman of SSC’s advisory committee, and Ashok Saha, former SSC secretary.
Previously, a division bench had conflicting judgments on their bail requests, leading the case to be reassigned to Justice Chakraborty by the high court’s chief justice. The CBI argued that releasing the accused could interfere with the investigation, given their influence, despite the completion of the individual investigation phases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
