Political Turbulence and Tragedy in Beed: A Sarpanch's Murder Sparks Controversy

The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch in Beed, has stirred political controversy as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, accuses the Opposition of politicizing the tragedy.

Fadnavis assured the public that no one would be permitted to act as a bully in the district, amidst demands for the arrest of local NCP leader Valmik Karad by BJP legislator Suresh Dhas.

Four individuals have been arrested in the case, connected to an alleged extortion scheme against an energy company, which Deshmukh attempted to prevent. The political fallout intensified during the recent legislative session.

