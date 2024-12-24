Political Turbulence and Tragedy in Beed: A Sarpanch's Murder Sparks Controversy
The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch in Beed, led to significant political fallout with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticizing the Opposition for politicizing the incident. Fadnavis emphasized safety and vowed action against bullying, while four arrests have been made in connection with Deshmukh's death following his attempt to prevent extortion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch in Beed, has stirred political controversy as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, accuses the Opposition of politicizing the tragedy.
Fadnavis assured the public that no one would be permitted to act as a bully in the district, amidst demands for the arrest of local NCP leader Valmik Karad by BJP legislator Suresh Dhas.
Four individuals have been arrested in the case, connected to an alleged extortion scheme against an energy company, which Deshmukh attempted to prevent. The political fallout intensified during the recent legislative session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beed
- murder
- sarpanch
- Devendra Fadnavis
- NCP
- politics
- extortion
- arrests
- Maharashtra
- windmill
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Youth: A New Era in Indian Politics
Posters and Politics: The Bollywood-Inspired Battle of Delhi
Madhya Pradesh Politics Heats Up Over Rape Allegations Against BJP Leaders
Maharashtra Politics: Nana Patole's Critique of Power Dynamics
Jay-Z Denies Rape Allegation, Claims Extortion Attempt