Left Menu

Political Turbulence and Tragedy in Beed: A Sarpanch's Murder Sparks Controversy

The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch in Beed, led to significant political fallout with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticizing the Opposition for politicizing the incident. Fadnavis emphasized safety and vowed action against bullying, while four arrests have been made in connection with Deshmukh's death following his attempt to prevent extortion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:34 IST
Political Turbulence and Tragedy in Beed: A Sarpanch's Murder Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch in Beed, has stirred political controversy as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, accuses the Opposition of politicizing the tragedy.

Fadnavis assured the public that no one would be permitted to act as a bully in the district, amidst demands for the arrest of local NCP leader Valmik Karad by BJP legislator Suresh Dhas.

Four individuals have been arrested in the case, connected to an alleged extortion scheme against an energy company, which Deshmukh attempted to prevent. The political fallout intensified during the recent legislative session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024