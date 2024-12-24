Statue Vandalism Sparks Community Tension in Ahmedabad
The Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested two individuals for allegedly vandalizing a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Khokhra, prompting protests from the Dalit community. Five suspects, including the confessed vandal Mehul Thakor, were identified using CCTV footage and informant tips. The incident has reignited past tensions between local communities.
- Country:
- India
The Ahmedabad Crime Branch took swift action on Tuesday by arresting two individuals following the alleged defacement of Dr B R Ambedkar's statue in the Khokhra area. The incident, which came to the community's attention Monday morning, set off a wave of protests from the Dalit community, compelling area businesses to close.
Authorities identified Mehul Thakor and Bholo Thakor as two of the five suspects involved. This breakthrough came after an extensive review of 500 CCTV cameras and corroborated by key informant intelligence, according to Joint Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal.
The locality, which has a history of inter-community strife between the Dalit and Thakor communities, is once again under the spotlight. Tensions flared as Jayesh Thakor, another suspect in this case, had been involved in past communal rioting incidents in 2018. The suspects face charges under sections promoting enmity and defiling places of worship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Protests Shake Parliament Over Adani Controversy
Parliament Chaos: Lok Sabha Adjourned Amidst Opposition Protests
Supreme Court Dismisses Highway Blockade Plea Amid Ongoing Farmer Protests
SC dismisses plea seeking directions to Centre, others to clear blockades on highways in Punjab where farmers are staging protests.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Protests Against Union's Tungsten Mining Decision