Statue Vandalism Sparks Community Tension in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested two individuals for allegedly vandalizing a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Khokhra, prompting protests from the Dalit community. Five suspects, including the confessed vandal Mehul Thakor, were identified using CCTV footage and informant tips. The incident has reignited past tensions between local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch took swift action on Tuesday by arresting two individuals following the alleged defacement of Dr B R Ambedkar's statue in the Khokhra area. The incident, which came to the community's attention Monday morning, set off a wave of protests from the Dalit community, compelling area businesses to close.

Authorities identified Mehul Thakor and Bholo Thakor as two of the five suspects involved. This breakthrough came after an extensive review of 500 CCTV cameras and corroborated by key informant intelligence, according to Joint Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal.

The locality, which has a history of inter-community strife between the Dalit and Thakor communities, is once again under the spotlight. Tensions flared as Jayesh Thakor, another suspect in this case, had been involved in past communal rioting incidents in 2018. The suspects face charges under sections promoting enmity and defiling places of worship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

