Statue Vandalism Sparks Community Tension in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch took swift action on Tuesday by arresting two individuals following the alleged defacement of Dr B R Ambedkar's statue in the Khokhra area. The incident, which came to the community's attention Monday morning, set off a wave of protests from the Dalit community, compelling area businesses to close.

Authorities identified Mehul Thakor and Bholo Thakor as two of the five suspects involved. This breakthrough came after an extensive review of 500 CCTV cameras and corroborated by key informant intelligence, according to Joint Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal.

The locality, which has a history of inter-community strife between the Dalit and Thakor communities, is once again under the spotlight. Tensions flared as Jayesh Thakor, another suspect in this case, had been involved in past communal rioting incidents in 2018. The suspects face charges under sections promoting enmity and defiling places of worship.

