NIA Chargesheets Two for Islamic Caliphate Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency has formally charged two individuals for allegedly conspiring to establish an Islamic caliphate in India. The charges claim the two men were involved in spreading terror across Tamil Nadu and nearby states, according to an official statement.

The NIA's investigation revealed the accused actively recruited young individuals into 'secret classes' for the Hizb ut Tahrir (HuT) terrorist organization. Abdul Rehman and Mujibur Rehman have been charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for planning terrorist activities and promoting HuT's ideology in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere.

Additional findings indicate the accused organized religious classes, produced short films for social media to further the organization's anti-India agenda, and even hosted an exhibition to flaunt Islamic military power. The NIA noted these activities conspired to propagate HuT's ideology aiming to establish an Islamic caliphate in the country.

