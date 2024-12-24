Left Menu

Bus Bandit Busted: Woman Thief Nabbed in Latur

A woman thief targeting female bus passengers was arrested by the Latur police. She used to snatch gold necklaces in crowded buses and bus stations. Police recovered 70 grams of stolen gold ornaments, valued at Rs 2.59 lakh, solving seven previous cases in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Latur police's crime branch has successfully apprehended a woman thief known for preying on female bus passengers, an official disclosed on Tuesday.

Upon her arrest, authorities recovered 70 grams of gold ornaments, estimated to be worth Rs 2.59 lakh, solving seven previously unresolved cases.

The woman reportedly snatched necklaces from female passengers in crowded buses and at bus stations. A tip-off regarding her attempt to sell the stolen jewellery in the Sai Road area led to her capture.

