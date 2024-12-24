Delhi's Festive Season Safety Crackdown: MCD Launches Random Inspections
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated random inspections of establishments in the city to prevent overcrowding-related incidents during Christmas and New Year celebrations. The civic body aims to ensure compliance with safety norms, addressing illegal encroachments and unauthorized operations.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a series of random inspections across the capital city's restaurants, banquet halls, and clubs. The move is intended to curb overcrowding incidents during the bustling Christmas and New Year festivities.
The MCD has explicitly instructed its officials to enforce compliance with safety protocols, emphasizing the dangers posed by overcrowded venues. The civic body cited recurring concerns about safety violations during festive seasons, particularly those involving traders exceeding permitted customer numbers and encroaching on public lands.
Inspections are also set to target unauthorized business operations and unlicensed temporary setups. The MCD underscored the health risks posed by these practices, urging district health officers to rigorously monitor and address such violations to protect public health and safety during the celebratory period.
