Calcutta High Court Seeks Clarifications in RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case

The Calcutta High Court has directed the RG Kar hospital victim’s parents to seek clarification from the Chief Justice's bench about hearing their petition for a further probe in the rape-murder case. The ongoing investigation by the CBI, which has filed charges against the prime suspect, Sanjay Roy, continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has issued directives for the parents of the victim in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case to seek clarification from the Chief Justice's bench. This clarification will determine if their petition requesting a further probe can be heard, given that the matter is already under scrutiny by the court.

The petitioners express dissatisfaction with the current investigation, urging the court to address overlooked issues. The CBI has stated that their investigation is active, having filed three status reports with the Supreme Court following the submission of their chargesheet.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh acknowledged the necessity for guidance from the Chief Justice's bench, which originally ordered the CBI probe. The matter will reconvene on January 15, allowing time for necessary clarifications. The CBI charges an ex-civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, with the crime, while bail has been granted to two other officials due to procedural delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

