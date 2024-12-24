Tragic Explosion Rocks Turkish Explosives Factory

A devastating explosion at an explosives factory in the village of Kavakli, northwest Turkey, claimed 11 lives and injured seven people on Tuesday, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. He clarified that an initial report of 12 deaths was inaccurate, with the confirmed toll standing at 11.

Minister Yerlikaya stated that the injured are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals for non-life-threatening conditions. He emphasized that the cause of the explosion is under investigation, and preliminary findings do not suggest sabotage.

Footage from the site captured a massive fireball and smoke billowing from the factory, followed by a chaotic scene with the building's metal framework severely damaged. Fire crews and emergency units responded swiftly to manage the crisis and launch an inquiry.

