Tragic Road Accident in Poonch: Army Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge

In a tragic incident on Tuesday evening, eight soldiers were injured, some critically, when the Army vehicle they were traveling in skidded off a road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The mishap occurred in the Gharoa area as their vehicle headed toward Banoi in the district.

Plunging around 300 to 350 feet into the gorge, the accident necessitated a swift response from Army and police teams, who arrived at the scene for rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)