Tragic Road Accident in Poonch: Army Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge
Eight soldiers sustained injuries, some critically, after their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The accident took place in the Gharoa area. Rescue operations were promptly launched by the Army and police teams.
24-12-2024
In a tragic incident on Tuesday evening, eight soldiers were injured, some critically, when the Army vehicle they were traveling in skidded off a road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
The mishap occurred in the Gharoa area as their vehicle headed toward Banoi in the district.
Plunging around 300 to 350 feet into the gorge, the accident necessitated a swift response from Army and police teams, who arrived at the scene for rescue operations.
