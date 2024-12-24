Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident in Poonch: Army Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge

Eight soldiers sustained injuries, some critically, after their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The accident took place in the Gharoa area. Rescue operations were promptly launched by the Army and police teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:40 IST
Tragic Road Accident in Poonch: Army Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Tuesday evening, eight soldiers were injured, some critically, when the Army vehicle they were traveling in skidded off a road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The mishap occurred in the Gharoa area as their vehicle headed toward Banoi in the district.

Plunging around 300 to 350 feet into the gorge, the accident necessitated a swift response from Army and police teams, who arrived at the scene for rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024