Race Against Time: Borewell Rescue Operations in Rajasthan

In a desperate effort to save three-year-old Chetna, rescue operations continue in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, following her fall into a 150-foot borewell.

The incident occurred while the young girl was playing on her father's agricultural land. Despite multiple attempts by NDRF and SDRF teams, the rescue of Chetna has faced challenges.

Authorities are now utilizing iron plate equipment after a ring rod attempt failed. This comes in the wake of another tragedy in Dausa district, where a five-year-old fell into a borewell, highlighting recurring safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)