Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Soldiers in Poonch

A somber day unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district as a tragic vehicle accident claimed the lives of five soldiers, leaving five others injured. The incident took place Tuesday evening when an Army vehicle lost control and tumbled down a gorge, according to Army officials.

The vehicle was en route from Gharoa to Banoi when it veered off the road, resulting in the fatal plunge of approximately 300-350 feet. Immediate rescue operations were initiated to recover the five bodies from the accident site.

This heartbreaking event underscores the perilous conditions often faced by military personnel in difficult terrains, highlighting the need for enhanced measures to prevent such tragedies.

