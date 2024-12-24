Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Soldiers in Poonch

A tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district resulted in the deaths of five soldiers and injuries to five others when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a gorge. Rescue teams recovered the bodies in the Gharoa area, where the incident occurred Tuesday evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:54 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Soldiers in Poonch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A somber day unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district as a tragic vehicle accident claimed the lives of five soldiers, leaving five others injured. The incident took place Tuesday evening when an Army vehicle lost control and tumbled down a gorge, according to Army officials.

The vehicle was en route from Gharoa to Banoi when it veered off the road, resulting in the fatal plunge of approximately 300-350 feet. Immediate rescue operations were initiated to recover the five bodies from the accident site.

This heartbreaking event underscores the perilous conditions often faced by military personnel in difficult terrains, highlighting the need for enhanced measures to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024