Left Menu

Christmas Traffic Control: Ensuring Smooth Celebrations in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police have implemented measures to manage unruly elements and ensure smooth vehicular movement during Christmas festivities. Deployments are made near churches, malls, and markets, with a focus on curbing drunken driving. Traffic diversions will be in effect around major hotspots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 20:04 IST
Christmas Traffic Control: Ensuring Smooth Celebrations in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police have announced 'adequate' strategies to handle potential disruptions during Christmas celebrations throughout the capital.

Officials have strategically positioned deployments near major churches, shopping centers, and marketplaces. In addition, a campaign against drunken driving is set to run up until the New Year, as per an officer's statement.

High traffic volumes are anticipated around popular locations such as the Sacred Heart Cathedral and Select City Mall in Saket, prompting police to implement necessary traffic diversions and restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024