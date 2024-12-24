Christmas Traffic Control: Ensuring Smooth Celebrations in Delhi
The Delhi Traffic Police have implemented measures to manage unruly elements and ensure smooth vehicular movement during Christmas festivities. Deployments are made near churches, malls, and markets, with a focus on curbing drunken driving. Traffic diversions will be in effect around major hotspots.
The Delhi Traffic Police have announced 'adequate' strategies to handle potential disruptions during Christmas celebrations throughout the capital.
Officials have strategically positioned deployments near major churches, shopping centers, and marketplaces. In addition, a campaign against drunken driving is set to run up until the New Year, as per an officer's statement.
High traffic volumes are anticipated around popular locations such as the Sacred Heart Cathedral and Select City Mall in Saket, prompting police to implement necessary traffic diversions and restrictions.
