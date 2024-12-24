Left Menu

Body of 12-year-old girl kidnapped from Kalyan found

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-12-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 20:58 IST
Body of 12-year-old girl kidnapped from Kalyan found
The body of a 12-year-old girl from Kalyan in Thane district was found in a village on Tuesday, a day after she went missing from near her house, police said.

Dy SP Rahul Zalte told PTI that the body of the girl was spotted by passersby at around 10 AM near the wall of a graveyard in Bapgaon village.

The body was identified by the girl's parents, who had lodged a missing person complaint at Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan on Monday evening after searching her for several hours.

Police had registered an FIR under section 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and launched a search to trace the girl.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of the girl. ''Her postmortem report is awaited. We will be able to identify the cause of her death only after the autopsy report is available. The process of registering a case is underway,'' a police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

