Ukraine downs over 50 Russian missiles, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine's air defence downed over 50 Russian missiles out of 70 launched on Wednesday morning in an "inhuman" Christmas Day attack on energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. "Today, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-12-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 13:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's air defence downed over 50 Russian missiles out of 70 launched on Wednesday morning in an "inhuman" Christmas Day attack on energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

"Today, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhuman? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than a hundred attack drones," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messenger.

He said there were hits and blackouts in several regions because of the strike. "The targets are our energy. They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.

