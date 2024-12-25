Left Menu

Russia says four killed in Ukrainian attack on Kursk region

Four people were killed and five people were injured in the town of Lgov in Russia's Kursk region after Ukrainian shelling, the region's acting governor said on Wednesday. A small section of a gas pipeline was also destroyed by the blast." Last week, five people were killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on Rylsk, another town in Kursk region.

Four people were killed and five people were injured in the town of Lgov in Russia's Kursk region after Ukrainian shelling, the region's acting governor said on Wednesday. "A five-storey residential building, two single-storey residential buildings and a single-storey beauty salon were seriously damaged," Alexander Khinshtein wrote on Telegram.

"The blast wave blew out windows in neighbouring private residences and damaged at least 12 cars. A small section of a gas pipeline was also destroyed by the blast." Last week, five people were killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on Rylsk, another town in Kursk region.

