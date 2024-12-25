Left Menu

Russian governor says Ukrainian drone debris caused fatal fire in shopping centre

Falling debris from a Ukrainian drone that was shot down caused an explosion and a fatal fire in a shopping centre in the city of Vladikavkaz in Russia's North Ossetia region, the local governor said on Wednesday.

Falling debris from a Ukrainian drone that was shot down caused an explosion and a fatal fire in a shopping centre in the city of Vladikavkaz in Russia's North Ossetia region, the local governor said on Wednesday. Sergei Menyailo, the regional governor, wrote on his official Telegram account that air defence systems had shot down the drone at 0828 Moscow time (0528 GMT).

One woman was reported to have been killed inside the shopping centre. Reuters could not verify the governor's assertion and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Russia's Defence Ministry said 119 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed in the last 24 hours.

