Drug Crime Surge Unveiled in Navi Mumbai Annual Report

Navi Mumbai's drug-related crime statistics have surged sharply in 2024, according to the city's police annual report. There were 654 cases recorded this year, a substantial jump from the 475 incidents reported in 2023, a senior police official revealed.

The value of seized contraband soared to Rs 33.27 crore, from Rs 22.97 crore the previous year. The police arrested 939 individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including 58 foreign nationals, primarily Africans, marking an increase from 37 such arrests in 2023.

Cocaine seizures were particularly high, with a valuation of Rs 16.70 crore, a significant rise from Rs 1.25 crore in 2023. Other drugs saw increased confiscation too, with drugs like MD and MDMA showing notable upticks. In contrast, some substances like methaqualone and tramadol weren't confiscated this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)