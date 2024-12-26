FSB Foils Ukrainian Plots Against Russian Officers

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday that it successfully intercepted several assassination plots organized by Ukrainian intelligence targeting high-ranking Russian officers and their families in Moscow.

Among the incidents was the killing of Lieutenant General Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops. The lieutenant general was reportedly killed outside his apartment when a bomb, attached to an electric scooter, was detonated. This attack was confirmed by a source from Ukraine's SBU intelligence service, according to Reuters.

Following the incident, Russia accused Kyiv of engaging in terrorist activities and has vowed to retaliate. The FSB stated, "The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has prevented a series of assassination attempts on high-ranking military personnel of the Defence Ministry." They also reported the detention of four Russian citizens linked to these plots.

