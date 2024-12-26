Impeachment Drama: South Korea's Political Turmoil Over Court Appointments

South Korea's political landscape is on edge as the main opposition party has initiated impeachment proceedings against acting leader Han Duck-soo. Their grievance centers on Han's reluctance to appoint three Constitutional Court justices, a decision linked to a pivotal review of President Yoon Suk Yeol's alleged rebellion case.

The standoff over court appointments has intensified tensions between the liberal opposition and President Yoon's conservative party. The impasse raises fears of further political deadlock, potentially affecting South Korea's high-level diplomacy and market stability. Prime Minister Han reiterates that he won't proceed with the appointments without bipartisan support, stoking further controversy.

The National Assembly Speaker has pressured Han, asserting his inaction violates their right to appoint justices. Meanwhile, political maneuvering continues as the opposition-controlled assembly seeks to conclude the impeachment of President Yoon, whose suspended powers perpetuate political turmoil in one of Asia's most formidable democracies.

