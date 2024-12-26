Left Menu

Impeachment Drama: South Korea's Political Turmoil Over Court Appointments

South Korea's main opposition party has filed for the impeachment of acting leader Han Duck-soo over his hesitance to appoint three Constitutional Court justices. This move could exacerbate the ongoing political instability following President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law decree, shaking South Korea's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:37 IST
Impeachment Drama: South Korea's Political Turmoil Over Court Appointments
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's political landscape is on edge as the main opposition party has initiated impeachment proceedings against acting leader Han Duck-soo. Their grievance centers on Han's reluctance to appoint three Constitutional Court justices, a decision linked to a pivotal review of President Yoon Suk Yeol's alleged rebellion case.

The standoff over court appointments has intensified tensions between the liberal opposition and President Yoon's conservative party. The impasse raises fears of further political deadlock, potentially affecting South Korea's high-level diplomacy and market stability. Prime Minister Han reiterates that he won't proceed with the appointments without bipartisan support, stoking further controversy.

The National Assembly Speaker has pressured Han, asserting his inaction violates their right to appoint justices. Meanwhile, political maneuvering continues as the opposition-controlled assembly seeks to conclude the impeachment of President Yoon, whose suspended powers perpetuate political turmoil in one of Asia's most formidable democracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024