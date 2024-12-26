Left Menu

Corruption Scandal: Former Taipei Mayor Faces Bribery Charges

Former Taipei mayor and Taiwan People's Party founder Ko Wen-je has been indicted on corruption charges in Taiwan. He is accused of accepting bribes during his tenure as mayor, linked to a real estate development project. If convicted, Ko faces up to 28.5 years in prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:20 IST
Ko Wen-je
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taipei's political landscape is shaken as prosecutors indict Ko Wen-je, former mayor and founder of the Taiwan People's Party, on corruption charges. Ko is accused of receiving bribes related to a real estate deal during his time in office.

Prosecutors allege that Ko was complicit in allowing Core Pacific City group to bypass city regulations in exchange for financial kickbacks. This breach of trust could result in a potential sentence of 28.5 years if he is found guilty on all counts.

While Ko has denied the allegations and described the charges as politically motivated, his case underscores the complexities of Taiwan's political sphere, where the Taiwan People's Party positions itself against the dominant Kuomingtang and Democratic Progressive Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

