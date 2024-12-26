Corruption Scandal: Former Taipei Mayor Faces Bribery Charges
Former Taipei mayor and Taiwan People's Party founder Ko Wen-je has been indicted on corruption charges in Taiwan. He is accused of accepting bribes during his tenure as mayor, linked to a real estate development project. If convicted, Ko faces up to 28.5 years in prison.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taipei's political landscape is shaken as prosecutors indict Ko Wen-je, former mayor and founder of the Taiwan People's Party, on corruption charges. Ko is accused of receiving bribes related to a real estate deal during his time in office.
Prosecutors allege that Ko was complicit in allowing Core Pacific City group to bypass city regulations in exchange for financial kickbacks. This breach of trust could result in a potential sentence of 28.5 years if he is found guilty on all counts.
While Ko has denied the allegations and described the charges as politically motivated, his case underscores the complexities of Taiwan's political sphere, where the Taiwan People's Party positions itself against the dominant Kuomingtang and Democratic Progressive Party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- Ko Wen-je
- Taipei
- corruption
- bribery
- TPP
- politics
- real estate
- Kuomingtang
- allegations
ALSO READ
Corruption Scandal: Judge and Accomplices in Bribery Worth Rs 5 Lakh
Parliament Uproars and Global Politics
Sterling Surges Amid Eurozone Politics
Since 1952, no resolution has been brought under Article 67 as VP never indulged in politics: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Bribery Bust: Gujarat Public Prosecutor and Middlemen Arrested