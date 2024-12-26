Explosive Discovery: Security Forces Foil Maoists' Plot

A potentially deadly Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was discovered by security forces in West Singhbhum, believed to be planted by the banned CPI (Maoists), authorities reported on Thursday.

During a joint combing operation, forces, including CRPF and the district's armed police, identified the device near Marangponga and Dalaigara villages, said Ashutosh Shekhar, SP of West Singhbhum.

Weighing 5 kg, the bomb was successfully neutralized by the bomb disposal squad. The extensive search also targets top Maoist figures, including Misir Besra, notorious in the region.

