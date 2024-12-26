Explosive Discovery: Security Forces Foil Maoists' Plot
A potent IED allegedly set by the banned CPI (Maoists) was found in West Singhbhum. Security forces, including CRPF and Jharkhand Jaguar, discovered it during an operation. The bomb disposal squad defused the 5 kg device. Combing operations target Maoist leaders in the Kolhan area.
A potentially deadly Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was discovered by security forces in West Singhbhum, believed to be planted by the banned CPI (Maoists), authorities reported on Thursday.
During a joint combing operation, forces, including CRPF and the district's armed police, identified the device near Marangponga and Dalaigara villages, said Ashutosh Shekhar, SP of West Singhbhum.
Weighing 5 kg, the bomb was successfully neutralized by the bomb disposal squad. The extensive search also targets top Maoist figures, including Misir Besra, notorious in the region.
