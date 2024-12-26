Left Menu

Mysterious Discovery: Police Personnel Found Dead in Telangana Lake

Three bodies, including those of two police personnel, were found under mysterious circumstances in a lake in Kamareddy district, Telangana. A female constable and a computer operator were discovered first, followed by the station house officer. An investigation is ongoing to uncover the events leading to their deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, authorities in Kamareddy district, Telangana, discovered the bodies of three individuals, including two members of the police force, in a lake on Thursday. The grim find has prompted a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding their mysterious deaths.

After all three individuals were reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, police employed mobile phone location data to track down the bodies of a woman constable and a computer operator that night in Sadashivnagar mandal. Later, the body of the Bhiknoor police station's sub-inspector was found.

Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma stressed the importance of a thorough inquiry to uncover the facts, indicating conclusions will be drawn after the post-mortem results. The woman constable was stationed at Bibipet police station. Authorities anticipate further investigation will shed light on the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

