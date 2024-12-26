Left Menu

Supreme Court's Pivotal Year: Shaping India's Legal Landscape

In 2024, India's Supreme Court made significant rulings that reshaped political funding, religious site disputes, electoral practices, and corporate accountability. Key decisions included abolition of the electoral bonds scheme, guidelines for 'bulldozer' justice, and pivotal shifts in leadership, marking a transformative year for India's judiciary system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Throughout 2024, the Supreme Court of India was at the forefront of numerous landmark rulings. It took bold steps, such as dismantling the electoral bonds scheme, introducing guidelines for 'bulldozer' justice, and halting court jurisdiction over religious site disputes, emphasizing its commitment to legal reforms.

The year also saw Justice Sanjiv Khanna assume the role of Chief Justice, ushering in a fresh approach to reducing case backlogs and improving the judiciary's efficiency. Noteworthy cases like Gyanvapi and Mathura highlighted ongoing tensions over religious site rights, with the apex court asserting its authority by stabilizing legal processes.

Political dynamics were impacted by Supreme Court decisions, including its stance on electoral practices, corporate accountability, and high-profile bail grants underscoring India's judicial independence. As 2025 approaches, the Court's docket remains packed with critical issues, promising continued judicial evolution in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

