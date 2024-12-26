Left Menu

Delhi Police Gears Up for New Year Revelry with Tight Security Measures

Delhi Police has ramped up security for New Year celebrations, deploying over 10,000 personnel at border areas to prevent hooliganism and traffic violations. The police are collaborating with paramilitary forces and checking crowded places for unchecked stayers. Traffic measures include impounding vehicles involved in stunts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for New Year festivities, the Delhi Police have significantly bolstered their security measures across the national capital, focusing particularly on border areas. With an anticipated deployment of over 10,000 personnel, including traffic officers, the aim is to curb any potential hooliganism and traffic violations, as confirmed by officials on Thursday.

A senior police officer emphasized, 'We've devised a comprehensive security strategy following Christmas to ensure a safe New Year celebration. Despite wanting everyone to enjoy, we are clear that any breach of law will not be tolerated.' To address nuisances from neighboring states, additional checkpoints, barricades, and even paramilitary force presence will be incorporated.

The Delhi Police are not only intensifying security measures at over 15 strategic entry points but also ensuring that motorcycle stunts and drink-driving are firmly addressed. Regular check-ins at bus stations, railway stations, hotels, and shelters are underway to verify document compliance. Drunken driving checks will be robust, especially in high-traffic areas like Connaught Place and Hauz Khas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

