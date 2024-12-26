Left Menu

Kannauj Leads the Way: UP's First Fully Digital Police Operations

Kannauj has become the first district in Uttar Pradesh to implement a 100% e-office system across all police stations and offices. This digital transition ensures streamlined administrative operations, faster complaint handling, and enhanced transparency, setting a benchmark for smart policing in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:22 IST
Kannauj sets a precedent in Uttar Pradesh by adopting a 100% e-office system across its police stations, marking a revolutionary step towards smart policing. The district is now a pioneer of digital administration in the state's law enforcement sector.

Under the leadership of Kannauj SP Amit Kumar Anand and with the backing of DGP Prashant Kumar, the e-office system was inaugurated on Good Governance Day. Developed by the National Informatics Center and based on the Central Secretariat Manual, the system effectively bolsters the district's digital infrastructure.

This transformation introduces more transparent and efficient administrative operations, enhancing complaint handling and expediting justice. With comprehensive digital file management, the system reduces corruption and delays, ensuring the public receives timely and transparent reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

