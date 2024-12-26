Military Court Sentences Stir Global Controversy
A military court in Pakistan sentenced 60 civilians to jail for attacking military facilities post the arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan in 2023. This has raised concerns about transparency and fair trial rights among Khan's supporters and international observers, including the US, UK, and EU.
A Pakistani military court has sentenced sixty civilians to prison terms ranging from two to ten years. These sentences are linked to assaults on military installations following the 2023 arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as reported by the military's media wing on Thursday.
The convicted individuals include one of Khan's relatives and two retired military officers. Recently, 25 others received sentences for similar offenses. Khan's May 2023 arrest ignited nationwide protests, leading to attacks on military sites and an unprecedented challenge to Pakistan's military leadership.
International bodies, including the US, UK, and EU, have voiced concerns over the military court's actions, highlighting issues of transparency and fair trial rights. Despite criticisms, Pakistani authorities maintain that the legal proceedings are just and offer avenues for legal recourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
