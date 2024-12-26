Left Menu

Military Court Sentences Stir Global Controversy

A military court in Pakistan sentenced 60 civilians to jail for attacking military facilities post the arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan in 2023. This has raised concerns about transparency and fair trial rights among Khan's supporters and international observers, including the US, UK, and EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:34 IST
Military Court Sentences Stir Global Controversy
paramilitary forces Image Credit:

A Pakistani military court has sentenced sixty civilians to prison terms ranging from two to ten years. These sentences are linked to assaults on military installations following the 2023 arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as reported by the military's media wing on Thursday.

The convicted individuals include one of Khan's relatives and two retired military officers. Recently, 25 others received sentences for similar offenses. Khan's May 2023 arrest ignited nationwide protests, leading to attacks on military sites and an unprecedented challenge to Pakistan's military leadership.

International bodies, including the US, UK, and EU, have voiced concerns over the military court's actions, highlighting issues of transparency and fair trial rights. Despite criticisms, Pakistani authorities maintain that the legal proceedings are just and offer avenues for legal recourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024