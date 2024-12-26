Left Menu

Tragic Daylight Stabbing Shocks Assam

A young woman named Mousumi Gogoi was tragically stabbed to death by her estranged lover in Assam. The incident occurred outside her rented home. The assailant, a married man, was captured and hospitalized with self-inflicted injuries. Police confirmed the attack was driven by a failed relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:24 IST
Tragic Daylight Stabbing Shocks Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A young woman was brutally stabbed to death by her estranged lover in the heart of Assam's capital city. The shocking incident took place in broad daylight.

The 27-year-old victim, Mousumi Gogoi, was attacked just outside her residence in the Hatigaon area, according to police reports. She was en route to work when the assault occurred.

The Assam Police acted swiftly, apprehending the attacker who had inflicted injuries upon himself. Police investigations revealed that the assailant, who is married, carried out the attack after the victim discovered his marital status and chose to distance herself from him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

