Tragic Daylight Stabbing Shocks Assam

A young woman was brutally stabbed to death by her estranged lover in the heart of Assam's capital city. The shocking incident took place in broad daylight.

The 27-year-old victim, Mousumi Gogoi, was attacked just outside her residence in the Hatigaon area, according to police reports. She was en route to work when the assault occurred.

The Assam Police acted swiftly, apprehending the attacker who had inflicted injuries upon himself. Police investigations revealed that the assailant, who is married, carried out the attack after the victim discovered his marital status and chose to distance herself from him.

