Global Headlines: A World in Turmoil

Lebanon has extended its olive branch to Syria, expressing hopes for improved neighborly relations as it makes its first official contact with Damascus' new government.

Pope Francis broke new ground by visiting Italy's Rebibbia prison during his Rome tour, symbolically opening a 'Holy Door' for the 2025 Catholic Jubilee. This unprecedented move by the Pope aims to embody the message of hope and redemption.

The political landscape in South Korea is on the brink of crisis as the opposition seeks to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo, challenging his delays in appointing Constitutional Court justices, amid the release of three names approved by Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)