Global Headlines: A World in Turmoil

This update covers key global events: Lebanon's outreach to Syria, Pope Francis' visit to Rome's Rebibbia prison for the Catholic Jubilee, Pakistan's military court sentencing civilians, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, Syria's crackdown in Tartous, South Korea's political tensions, Indian Ocean tsunami memorials, Russia's relations with Trump's team, thwarted Ukrainian plots in Moscow, and UNIFIL urging Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanon has extended its olive branch to Syria, expressing hopes for improved neighborly relations as it makes its first official contact with Damascus' new government.

Pope Francis broke new ground by visiting Italy's Rebibbia prison during his Rome tour, symbolically opening a 'Holy Door' for the 2025 Catholic Jubilee. This unprecedented move by the Pope aims to embody the message of hope and redemption.

The political landscape in South Korea is on the brink of crisis as the opposition seeks to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo, challenging his delays in appointing Constitutional Court justices, amid the release of three names approved by Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

