Security Lapses Lead to Eleven Policemen Suspended in Thane

In a significant disciplinary action, eleven policemen in Maharashtra's Thane district have been suspended for alleged security lapses at a court, officials announced on Thursday.

The suspensions follow two incidents: one involving a man throwing his slippers at Additional District and Sessions Judge R G Waghmare in Kalyan over perceived dissatisfaction with a table change request, and another showing a private guard roaming the premises with a prohibited gun, captured in a social media video, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende.

DCP Zende cited prima facie evidence of negligence, which led to the suspension of the officers, including one police officer, for failing to maintain order and security on the court campus during these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)