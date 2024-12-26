Left Menu

Court Orders Film Producer to Surrender in Rape Case

A sessions court in Mumbai has directed film producer Gunwant Jain to surrender after being accused of raping a 38-year-old model. The court overturned a previous magistrate's order that had released Jain, citing improper arrest procedures in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:54 IST
A sessions court in Mumbai has mandated that film producer Gunwant Jain, accused of raping a 38-year-old model, present himself to the police. The directive followed Judge DG Dhoble's decision to overturn a magistrate's earlier order, which freed Jain post-arrest in November.

The judge's December 24 order requires Jain to surrender at the Versova police station in west Mumbai immediately. Should Jain fail to comply, the investigating officer has the authority to arrest him for order compliance.

The court granted a five-day remand to police from Jain's surrender or arrest date. Police alleged Jain spiked the victim's drink before the assault, leading to his initial arrest. A magistrate's court had released Jain on November 22, citing procedural faults during his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

