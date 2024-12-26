Suez Canal Revenue Dwindles Amidst Regional Challenges

In a significant announcement, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi revealed on Thursday that the nation is bracing for a substantial revenue decline from the Suez Canal due to ongoing regional challenges. The financial setback is projected to reach around $7 billion in 2024.

This forecasted loss constitutes more than a 60% decrease in canal revenues compared to 2023, underscoring the economic impact of geopolitical tensions in the region.

As Egypt navigates these challenges, the economic implications of such a dramatic revenue shortfall could have broader effects on the nation's financial stability and growth in the coming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)