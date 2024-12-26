Left Menu

Boosting Tribal Welfare: Central Assistance for Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister Jual Oram briefed Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on extra central assistance beyond the usual allocations. They discussed projects for tribal welfare, centering on education, sports, and entrepreneurship. The governor highlighted the need for focused development strategies, while Oram pledged support for the state's initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:16 IST
Boosting Tribal Welfare: Central Assistance for Arunachal Pradesh
Jual Oram
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jual Oram informed Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik about additional central support being extended to the state. This assistance goes beyond the typical allocations provided under central schemes.

In a discussion at the Raj Bhawan, Oram, the tribal affairs minister, highlighted that the support is backed by 17 different ministries, covering crucial sectors such as housing, health, education, telecommunication, and sports. This move aims to bolster welfare efforts for the state's tribal communities, according to a communiqué from Raj Bhawan.

Governor Parnaik emphasized the urgency of a focused approach for integrated socio-economic progress. He urged for more Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the state to offer high-quality education in rural areas and proposed a center of excellence for sports. Additionally, Parnaik raised the importance of enhancing tribal livelihoods through efficient product logistics and marketing. The minister assured assistance in meeting these proposals for development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024