Boosting Tribal Welfare: Central Assistance for Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister Jual Oram informed Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik about additional central support being extended to the state. This assistance goes beyond the typical allocations provided under central schemes.

In a discussion at the Raj Bhawan, Oram, the tribal affairs minister, highlighted that the support is backed by 17 different ministries, covering crucial sectors such as housing, health, education, telecommunication, and sports. This move aims to bolster welfare efforts for the state's tribal communities, according to a communiqué from Raj Bhawan.

Governor Parnaik emphasized the urgency of a focused approach for integrated socio-economic progress. He urged for more Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the state to offer high-quality education in rural areas and proposed a center of excellence for sports. Additionally, Parnaik raised the importance of enhancing tribal livelihoods through efficient product logistics and marketing. The minister assured assistance in meeting these proposals for development.

(With inputs from agencies.)