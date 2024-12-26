Left Menu

Mastermind Behind Honeytrap Gang Busted in Bareilly

Bareilly police arrested Mamta Diwakar, the alleged mastermind of a honeytrap gang accused in five criminal cases. She allegedly exploited wealthy men through blackmail. Arrested after a complaint from Subhanesh Kumar, who claimed she and her accomplices drugged and extorted him, Mamta is in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:31 IST
The Bareilly police have apprehended Mamta Diwakar, the alleged mastermind behind a notorious honeytrap gang. Accused in five criminal cases, Mamta is charged with targeting wealthy men and extorting money through deceit and blackmail, according to police officials who spoke on Thursday.

Acting on a critical tip-off, Mamta, also known by the alias Madhu, was captured in Mirzapur and brought before the court. Bareilly's Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Manush Parik, confirmed her arrest and subsequent remand to judicial custody.

The arrest follows a complaint from victim Subhanesh Kumar, who reported being drugged and blackmailed with incriminating footage. Mamta has been accused of similar crimes in the past, including a serious case involving a doctor driven to suicide. She remains in custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

