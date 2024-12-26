Five Arrested in Thane Businessman Shooting Case

In a significant development, five individuals were arrested in Thane for their alleged role in a violent attack on a businessman two years ago, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Sandeep Rajaram Adsul, a businessman in the stone-crushing sector, was injured when shot at close range outside his residence. Officials indicate that financial disputes were the motive behind this brazen attack.

Police, acting on reliable information, captured two suspects in the Kolshet area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Amarsingh Jadhav, reported that the duo cooperated and revealed the identities of three additional suspects, who have also been detained. The group had been evading capture, even traveling as far as Uttar Pradesh.

