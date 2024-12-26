Left Menu

Five Arrested in Thane Businessman Shooting Case

Five individuals have been detained in connection with a shooting attack on businessman Sandeep Rajaram Adsul in Thane, India. The incident, which occurred two years ago, was allegedly motivated by financial disputes. Police arrested the suspects following crucial leads, with two apprehended in the Kolshet area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:33 IST
Five Arrested in Thane Businessman Shooting Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, five individuals were arrested in Thane for their alleged role in a violent attack on a businessman two years ago, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Sandeep Rajaram Adsul, a businessman in the stone-crushing sector, was injured when shot at close range outside his residence. Officials indicate that financial disputes were the motive behind this brazen attack.

Police, acting on reliable information, captured two suspects in the Kolshet area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Amarsingh Jadhav, reported that the duo cooperated and revealed the identities of three additional suspects, who have also been detained. The group had been evading capture, even traveling as far as Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024