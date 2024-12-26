Left Menu

Debate Rages Over Ken-Betwa River Project's Environmental Impact

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister criticized the Congress for opposing the Ken-Betwa river linking project, initiated by Prime Minister Modi. Congress expressed environmental concerns, warning about threats to the Panna Tiger Reserve. The project promises water for millions and energy generation. Debate continues over development versus conservation in Bundelkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:03 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has strongly criticized the Congress for its opposition to the Ken-Betwa river linking project. This initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Khajuraho, aims to provide water to regions in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav dismissed Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's concerns about the project's threat to the biodiversity-rich Panna Tiger Reserve, attributing the criticisms to a broader anti-development stance from the Gandhi family. The Chief Minister questioned whether Congress supports development efforts in Bundelkhand.

The project, set to cost Rs 44,605 crore, is designed to provide drinking water to millions and benefit agricultural communities while generating hydropower and solar energy. Environmentalists and politicians continue to debate the balance between developmental needs and conservation imperatives.

