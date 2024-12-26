Debate Rages Over Ken-Betwa River Project's Environmental Impact

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has strongly criticized the Congress for its opposition to the Ken-Betwa river linking project. This initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Khajuraho, aims to provide water to regions in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav dismissed Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's concerns about the project's threat to the biodiversity-rich Panna Tiger Reserve, attributing the criticisms to a broader anti-development stance from the Gandhi family. The Chief Minister questioned whether Congress supports development efforts in Bundelkhand.

The project, set to cost Rs 44,605 crore, is designed to provide drinking water to millions and benefit agricultural communities while generating hydropower and solar energy. Environmentalists and politicians continue to debate the balance between developmental needs and conservation imperatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)