Delhi Voter ID Scam: Forged Documents Under Investigation

The Delhi Police is investigating four individuals for allegedly submitting forged documents to manipulate voter registration in the Okhla Assembly Constituency. An FIR has been filed, and the police are identifying the accused, urging citizens to report suspicious activities. The scam involves falsified Aadhaar cards and electricity bills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:29 IST
The Delhi Police have initiated a probe into identifying four individuals suspected of using forged documents to alter the voter registration process, announced an official on Thursday.

The investigation follows an FIR filed by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Okhla Assembly Constituency at Shaheen Bagh Police Station, focusing on voter ID forgery. Routine checks by the ERO office flagged four dubious applications.

Forged documents, including BSES electricity bills and Aadhaar cards, were allegedly used to register these individuals as voters in the Okhla constituency. Police, governed under sections 336 and 340 of the BNS, are working to track down the perpetrators, urging public vigilance in reporting anomalies in voter registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

