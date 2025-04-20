Left Menu

Aadhaar Biometric Authentication Revolutionizes SSC Exams

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will introduce Aadhaar-based biometric authentication in upcoming exams to verify the identity of candidates voluntarily. This aims to prevent identity fraud and ease the examination process. The initiative will start from May 2025, following government guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 12:54 IST
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to revolutionize its examination process with the introduction of Aadhaar-based biometric authentication. This move, starting May 2025, will offer candidates a voluntary measure to verify their identities more securely.

In an effort to curb fraudulent practices, the SSC has turned to this technology to ensure fairness and integrity in the examination process. With thousands of candidates participating in these high-stakes government job tests, the new system promises to streamline verification procedures effectively.

The initiative follows a similar adoption by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which recently employed facial recognition and AI-based surveillance to bolster exam security. The SSC's new protocol adheres to the Aadhaar Act regulations, cementing a notable shift towards technologically driven solutions in public sector recruitment.

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

