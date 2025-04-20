Aadhaar Biometric Authentication Revolutionizes SSC Exams

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to revolutionize its examination process with the introduction of Aadhaar-based biometric authentication. This move, starting May 2025, will offer candidates a voluntary measure to verify their identities more securely.

In an effort to curb fraudulent practices, the SSC has turned to this technology to ensure fairness and integrity in the examination process. With thousands of candidates participating in these high-stakes government job tests, the new system promises to streamline verification procedures effectively.

The initiative follows a similar adoption by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which recently employed facial recognition and AI-based surveillance to bolster exam security. The SSC's new protocol adheres to the Aadhaar Act regulations, cementing a notable shift towards technologically driven solutions in public sector recruitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)