Bizarre Blackmail: Corpse Delivery in Andhra Pradesh

In a bizarre incident, Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the delivery of a dead body in a parcel to a family's home as a chilling blackmail tactic. The arrest was confirmed by a police official on Thursday.

The gruesome parcel, containing the body of an unidentified 45-year-old man, arrived at the residence of Mudunuri Ranga Raju on December 19 in Yendagandi village, West Godavari district. Attached to the parcel was a letter demanding over Rs one crore from the family.

The suspects, identified as Sridhar Varma, his wife Revathi, and Vijaya Lakshmi, who is in a live-in relationship with Varma, were arrested following an investigation. Officials uncovered the conspiracy intended to scare Raju's daughter, Tulasi, into surrendering her inheritance. The police thwarted the plan, leading to the trio's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)