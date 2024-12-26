Mysterious Death of Undertrial Prisoner Sparks Investigation in Indore

A rape-accused undertrial prisoner, Mahendra Prajapat, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore, officials reported on Thursday. Prajapat was being treated for a hernia at the hospital's prisoners' ward when the incident occurred.

Early reports suggest that the 24-year-old may have committed suicide, with authorities noting marks on his neck indicative of hanging. However, a definitive conclusion awaits the postmortem report. "We are also investigating other angles," stated Assistant Commissioner of Police Tushar Singh.

A suicide note was discovered near Prajapat's body, intensifying the ongoing probe. The police are currently interviewing fellow inmates and medical staff to gather detailed insights into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)