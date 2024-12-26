Security Tightened at AIIMS Delhi Following Demise of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Delhi Police have heightened security at AIIMS following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Deputy Commissioner Ankit Chauhan, along with other senior officers, reviewed the security measures at the institute. Paramilitary forces and additional staff from nearby police stations have been deployed to manage the influx of dignitaries paying their respects.

Manmohan Singh, a pivotal figure in India's economic reforms, passed away at the age of 92. His body is expected to be moved from AIIMS to his home overnight.

