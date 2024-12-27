Left Menu

Russia-North Korea: Strengthening Strategic Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the continuation of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The treaty, signed during Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June, encompasses mutual defense agreements, indicating strengthened geopolitical ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-12-2024 03:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 03:37 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a bold declaration of international alliance, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed commitment to advancing the strategic partnership treaty with North Korea. The message, delivered to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, underscores the ongoing collaboration between Moscow and Pyongyang.

The partnership treaty, initially signed during Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June, prominently features mutual defense arrangements. This key aspect of the treaty highlights the nations' dedication to bolstering their strategic presence on the global stage.

This development, reported by North Korea's KCNA news agency, reveals an evolving geopolitical dynamic that intensifies the military and diplomatic relationship between Russia and North Korea.

