Forced Marriage Ordeal: Teen's Shocking Abduction Story
In Thane, Maharashtra, 12 individuals are accused of abducting a teenager and coercing her into marriage. The victim was misled into traveling to Navsari and then to Ghaziabad, where she was forced to marry one of the suspects. A case has been registered for kidnapping and other charges.
A distressing incident has emerged from Maharashtra's Thane district, where 12 people are accused of kidnapping a teenager and compelling her into marriage, an official confirmed on Friday.
The 18-year-old victim reported to the police that she was misled under the guise of a temple visit to Navsari, Gujarat, and subsequently taken to a relative's place in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
It was there, according to her testimony to the Kalwa police, that she was forcibly married to one of the alleged perpetrators. Authorities have filed charges against 12 suspects under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping, criminal intimidation, and wrongful confinement, with seven individuals currently identified.
