Forced Marriage Ordeal: Teen's Shocking Abduction Story

A distressing incident has emerged from Maharashtra's Thane district, where 12 people are accused of kidnapping a teenager and compelling her into marriage, an official confirmed on Friday.

The 18-year-old victim reported to the police that she was misled under the guise of a temple visit to Navsari, Gujarat, and subsequently taken to a relative's place in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

It was there, according to her testimony to the Kalwa police, that she was forcibly married to one of the alleged perpetrators. Authorities have filed charges against 12 suspects under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping, criminal intimidation, and wrongful confinement, with seven individuals currently identified.

(With inputs from agencies.)