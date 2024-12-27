Left Menu

Tragic Protest: Man Self-Immolates Near Parliament Over Dispute

A 26-year-old man identified as Jitendra set himself on fire near the Parliament on December 25 due to a personal dispute. He succumbed to his injuries at RML Hospital, having sustained 95% burns. The incident was linked to ongoing legal issues back in his hometown, Baghpat.

  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 26-year-old man named Jitendra, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, succumbed to severe burns after attempting self-immolation near the new Parliament building. The incident took place on December 25, fueling concerns about personal grievances reaching a boiling point.

Jitendra reportedly poured a petrol-like substance over himself and set himself ablaze, only to be swiftly aided by security personnel stationed at the Parliament. Despite receiving immediate medical attention at RML Hospital's burn ward, he could not survive the extensive injuries.

Initial police investigations revealed that Jitendra was motivated by unresolved disputes with another family in his village, leading to significant distress. The act, which resulted in second-degree burns covering 95% of his body, highlights distressing social tensions and personal vendettas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

