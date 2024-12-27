Left Menu

China Sanctions Military Firms Over Taiwan Arms Deals

China sanctioned seven military industrial firms, including subsidiaries of Boeing and Raytheon, over U.S. defense support to Taiwan. The decision freezes Chinese assets and bans collaboration with these companies. China urges the U.S. to respect its sovereignty and stop arming Taiwan, threatening security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China has imposed sanctions on seven military industrial companies and their executives due to U.S. arms support to Taiwan, according to the Chinese foreign ministry's announcement on Friday.

The sanctioned firms, which include Boeing's Insitu Inc., Raytheon's Canadian and Australian branches, and Hudson Technologies Co., face asset freezes in China and prohibition of trade or collaboration. This response comes after the U.S. approved $571.3 million in defense aid to Taiwan.

China asserts sovereignty over Taiwan, rejecting its independence claims, whereas Taiwan insists on self-determination. The sanctions highlight strained ties with the U.S., which is legally obligated to facilitate Taiwan's self-defense despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. China demands adherence to the one-China principle, warning of necessary security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

