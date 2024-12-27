China Sanctions Military Firms Over Taiwan Arms Deals
China sanctioned seven military industrial firms, including subsidiaries of Boeing and Raytheon, over U.S. defense support to Taiwan. The decision freezes Chinese assets and bans collaboration with these companies. China urges the U.S. to respect its sovereignty and stop arming Taiwan, threatening security measures.
China has imposed sanctions on seven military industrial companies and their executives due to U.S. arms support to Taiwan, according to the Chinese foreign ministry's announcement on Friday.
The sanctioned firms, which include Boeing's Insitu Inc., Raytheon's Canadian and Australian branches, and Hudson Technologies Co., face asset freezes in China and prohibition of trade or collaboration. This response comes after the U.S. approved $571.3 million in defense aid to Taiwan.
China asserts sovereignty over Taiwan, rejecting its independence claims, whereas Taiwan insists on self-determination. The sanctions highlight strained ties with the U.S., which is legally obligated to facilitate Taiwan's self-defense despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. China demands adherence to the one-China principle, warning of necessary security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RPT-REUTERS NEXT-US defense contributions 'unfair,' Europe needs to do more, incoming Lithuanian minister says
High-Stakes Deals and Comebacks Shake Up the Sports World
Finland Blocks Russian Real Estate Deals Over Security Concerns
Rossell Techsys Shines in Re-Listing: A New Dawn in Aerospace and Defense
Sports Updates: Deals, Transfers, and Controversies Shape the Week