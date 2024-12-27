China Sanctions Military Firms Over Taiwan Arms Deals

China has imposed sanctions on seven military industrial companies and their executives due to U.S. arms support to Taiwan, according to the Chinese foreign ministry's announcement on Friday.

The sanctioned firms, which include Boeing's Insitu Inc., Raytheon's Canadian and Australian branches, and Hudson Technologies Co., face asset freezes in China and prohibition of trade or collaboration. This response comes after the U.S. approved $571.3 million in defense aid to Taiwan.

China asserts sovereignty over Taiwan, rejecting its independence claims, whereas Taiwan insists on self-determination. The sanctions highlight strained ties with the U.S., which is legally obligated to facilitate Taiwan's self-defense despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. China demands adherence to the one-China principle, warning of necessary security measures.

